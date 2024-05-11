Middle East

Israel war cabinet orders IDF to secure Sinwar, Mohammed Deif

Israel war cabinet, which met late on Friday, has ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to secure Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar and his deputy, Mohammed Deif and to accelerate the invasion in Rafah region.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Israel war cabinet orders IDF to secure Sinwar, Mohammed Deif
Israel war cabinet orders IDF to secure Sinwar, Mohammed Deif

Tel Aviv: Israel war cabinet, which met late on Friday, has ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to secure Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar and his deputy, Mohammed Deif and to accelerate the invasion in Rafah region.

Related Stories
Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF
21 Israeli soldiers killed in single attack in Gaza
Huge installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas
US shoots down Palestine’s bid for full UN membership
Israeli Attacks in Gaza Result in a Reported Rise of 25,490 Palestinian Deaths

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have, according to sources in Israel’s Defence Ministry, forcefully pushed for securing the two Hamas leaders considered to be the brain behind the October 7 attack on southern Israel, slaughtering 1,200 people.

Sources in Israel’s Defence Ministry told IANS that Israeli intelligence agencies have given inputs that Sinwar and Deif are in separate tunnel networks between Khan Younis and Rafah area, at a distance of five kilometres.

The Israeli military intelligence has also reported that both the Hamas military leaders are surrounded by Israeli hostages, and that an attack will be carried out using specific intelligence on the exact locations of Sinwar and Deif.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, considered a hawk in the Israeli government, had publicly called for the assassination of Sinwar to bring Gaza under total control of IDF.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button