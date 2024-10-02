Israel warns people to evacuate another 24 villages in southern Lebanon

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): The Israeli military has warned people to evacuate another 24 villages across southern Lebanon.

The warning on Wednesday came days after the military launched what it said were limited ground operations near the border to combat the Hezbollah militant group.

The villages are in a U.N.-declared buffer zone established after Israel and Hezbollah fought their last war in 2006.