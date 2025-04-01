Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Member, 3 Civilians in Beirut Suburb

An Israeli airstrike at dawn on Tuesday killed one Hezbollah member and three civilians in the Sfeir area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to a report by al-Mayadeen TV.

Destruction and Immediate Response

The airstrike destroyed a building and damaged nearby structures. Following the attack:

The Lebanese army arrived at the scene and set up a security cordon .

arrived at the scene and set up a . Civil defense teams and ambulances rushed to rescue victims from the rubble.

and rushed to rescue victims from the rubble. The injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Attack on a Densely Populated Area

Al-Mayadeen TV noted that the strike targeted a heavily populated area, raising concerns over civilian casualties and destruction.

Violation of Ceasefire Agreement?

This marks the second Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024.

Shortly after the first airstrike on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it had targeted a “drone storage facility” belonging to Hezbollah near Beirut.

Ongoing Tensions

Despite the ceasefire agreement, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah remain high, with repeated cross-border attacks and airstrikes increasing regional instability.