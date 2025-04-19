Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 Palestinians Across Gaza, Civil Defense Warns of Fuel Shortages

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence department. The ongoing military operations have intensified, bringing widespread destruction and raising humanitarian concerns.

Airstrikes in Khan Younis Leave Dozens Dead

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building belonging to the Baraka family in Khan Younis, killing 10 people. In a separate strike, six more individuals—including two children and a woman—died when a barbershop was hit. Additional strikes in Khan Younis killed at least eight more people.

Civilians Killed in Rafah, Gaza City, and Jabalia

Two Palestinians were killed in Rafah city due to Israeli airstrikes. In the northern Gaza Strip, 13 people were confirmed dead after a strike on the Maqdad family’s home in the Tal al-Zaatar area. Six others died in attacks on displacement tents in Gaza City, while two more were killed in al-Tuwwam and one man in Jabalia during strikes on civilians.

Civil Defence Warns of Imminent Collapse Amid Fuel Shortage

The issued a dire warning about its emergency operations, which may halt due to fuel shortages. The organization cited Israeli restrictions on aid and fuel entry as the main cause of the operational crisis.

IDF Confirms Strikes on ‘Terror Targets’ Across Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement on Friday confirming that its operations targeted nearly 40 locations across Gaza. The statement claimed that airstrikes focused on militants, weapons depots, and military infrastructure based on intelligence directives.

Residential Areas Targeted in Eastern Gaza

Heavy shelling and continuous airstrikes were reported in the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods of eastern Gaza City. Civilian homes and residential buildings were destroyed, further displacing already vulnerable populations.

Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 51,000 Since October 2023

According to Palestinian medical sources and humanitarian groups, more than 51,000 Palestinians—primarily women and children—have been killed in Israeli military operations since the start of the conflict in October 2023.