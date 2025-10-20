Israeli Ambassador extends wishes to people of India on Diwali

New Delhi: Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Sunday extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Diwali. He noted that Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, calling it a “timeless and universal message of hope and renewal.” In a video message shared on the social media platform X, Azar said that people in Israel are especially grateful this year as the remaining living hostages have been reunited with their families, allowing them to feel the spirit of togetherness.

In the video message, the Israeli envoy said, “On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my warmest wishes to all the people of India. Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, a timeless and universal message of hope and renewal. My family and I will cherish this time by being together in Israel. We are especially grateful this year as the remaining living hostages have finally returned to their families, allowing them to feel the spirit of togetherness.

Also Read: Mother kills two children before ending life in Telangana’s Nalgonda

The glowing lamps and vibrant lights resonate deeply with me, reminding me that even in challenging times, hope and goodness will always shine through. Happy Diwali.” The Diwali festivities commenced with Dhanteras on Saturday. Huge shopping was witnessed across India on Dhanteras, with total trade estimated to have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, marking one of the strongest festive seasons in recent years. Gold and silver alone accounted for more than Rs 60,000 crore in sales, while Delhi markets registered transactions exceeding Rs 10,000 crore as demand for indigenous products surged, according to CAIT.

On October 13, Israel announced that Hamas no longer holds any living Israeli hostage, as the remaining 13 were handed over to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) after being in Hamas captivity for over two years. This was the second group of hostages to be released on October 13. Earlier, seven Israeli men returned to their country after over 738 days of Hamas captivity. The seven include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.

The Red Cross handed over the hostages to the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. In a post on X, the IDF said, “Returning to Their Borders. Seven returning hostages have now met IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip, and they are on their way to Israeli territory.” “IDF commanders and soldiers salute and embrace the returnees on their way back home,” the military said.

“The IDF spokesperson asks the public to exercise responsibility and sensitivity, to respect the privacy of the returnees, and to adhere to official information. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later,” it added. Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis are gathered at the Nova site for special holiday prayer services. This is the same site where Hamas massacred several Israelis and took hostage hundreds on October 7, 2023.