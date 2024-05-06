Middle East

Israeli army carries out airstrikes on Rafah

The Israeli army carried out on Monday airstrikes on areas in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Israeli army carries out airstrikes on Rafah
Israeli army carries out airstrikes on Rafah (file Photo)

Gaza: The Israeli army carried out on Monday airstrikes on areas in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses.

Related Stories
40 killed in South Darfur airstrikes
Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF
IDF raids Hamas top leader Yahiya Sinwar’s brother’s office
Huge installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas
Israeli Army Arrests 51 Palestinian Women from Gaza

Sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua that Israeli airstrikes created fire belts in the vicinity of Gaza Airport and on the outskirts of the Al-Salam neighbourhood, east of Rafah.

The raids caused large explosions and inflicted significant damage on nearby structures, with no injuries reported yet.

Before the attacks started, the Israeli army had called on the Palestinian civilian population to temporarily evacuate from eastern Rafah.

Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson of the Israeli army, said in a press statement that “for all people who live in the neighbourhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jeneina, Tabba Zaraa, and Al-Byouk in the Rafah area in blocks 10-16, 28, and 270, the army will work with extreme force against terrorist organisations there.”

Israel considers Rafah the last major stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Located in the southernmost part of the Strip, Rafah shelters approximately 1.4 million Palestinians.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’s surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button