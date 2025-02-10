Israeli Army Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza: Health Authorities Report

Gaza: The ongoing violence in Gaza has escalated, with Israeli troops killing four Palestinians, including an elderly woman, in two separate incidents across the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities. The fatalities come as the region grapples with continued attacks and heavy casualties since October 2023.

Two Separate Incidents Result in Deaths

In the first incident, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces while returning to their homes near the Kuwait Roundabout, east of Gaza City. Their bodies were later transferred to the Baptist Hospital, the health authorities confirmed in a press statement.

In a second, unrelated incident, an elderly woman from the Mahna family was shot and killed by Israeli forces east of Al-Qarara, near the town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The incident took place on Sunday, as violence in the region continues to escalate.

Rising Death Toll in Gaza Since October 2023

The killings come after Israeli forces withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, a strategic strip of land that bisected Gaza from north to south. As of the latest reports, Gaza’s health authorities have confirmed that the death toll from Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, has reached a staggering 48,189, with more than 111,640 others injured.

In the past 24 hours alone, health authorities reported eight deaths and two injuries, including seven bodies recovered from the rubble. However, authorities warn that many more victims remain trapped under debris in areas difficult to access due to ongoing shelling.

Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Depleted Supplies

The health authorities have issued a dire warning about the depletion of blood supplies in Gaza. With medical resources stretched to their limits, they have called for immediate blood donations to help save lives. “Our blood bank is empty, and we need immediate donations to save lives,” the authorities urged the local population.

Also Read: Critical IMF Inspection: Will Pakistan Meet the Demands for Anti-Corruption Reforms?

Israeli Army Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza: Health Authorities Report

As the conflict continues to take a heavy toll on civilians, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with many areas cut off from essential aid and medical supplies. The ongoing violence and lack of access to critical resources make it increasingly difficult for Gaza’s health system to keep up with the rising number of casualties.