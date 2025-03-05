Israeli Army Kills Hamas Commander in West Bank Amid Ongoing Military Operation

Ramallah: The Israeli army has confirmed the killing of a senior Hamas commander, Aysar al-Saadi, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin as part of its ongoing counterterrorism operation, “Operation Iron Wall.” The operation, which escalated on Tuesday, resulted in al-Saadi’s death along with another Palestinian in violent clashes between Israeli forces and local fighters.

Details of the Military Operation in Jenin

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), backed by heavy reinforcements, surrounded several residential buildings in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, leading to intense clashes. The operation targeted al-Saadi, the leader of Hamas’s Qassam Brigades in Jenin, after intelligence provided by the Israeli security agency Shin Bet pinpointed his location.

During the raid, heavy-duty armored personnel carriers known as “Eitan” were deployed for the first time in Jenin, marking a significant escalation in the operation’s tactics. As a result of the exchange of fire, al-Saadi and another armed Palestinian were killed, and three other Palestinians were arrested.

Hamas Condemns the Killing of Aysar al-Saadi

In response to the Israeli military operation, Hamas mourned the loss of al-Saadi, accusing Israel of resorting to “assassinations” as it struggled to confront the resistance on the ground. The Israeli army has alleged that al-Saadi was responsible for planning and coordinating attacks against Israeli targets. The military confirmed the discovery of weapons, including an assault rifle and a handgun, at the location where al-Saadi was found.

Additional Violence and Casualties

In a separate incident during the same day, a Palestinian man approached an Israeli military checkpoint near the West Bank settlement outpost of Homesh while brandishing a knife. Israeli troops shot and killed the man, claiming he posed a threat to security forces.

Widespread Destruction and Displacement in Jenin

Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub of Jenin reported widespread damage to infrastructure and significant destruction in the eastern neighborhood, which had not experienced an Israeli assault of this magnitude. The IDF’s actions led to the severing of the main electricity line, forcing dozens of families to flee their homes. Israeli bulldozers left behind visible destruction in the area.

Since the launch of “Operation Iron Wall,” more than 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The ongoing operation has claimed the lives of over 75 Palestinian operatives and resulted in the detention of more than 450 individuals. Additionally, the Israeli army has seized nearly 200 weapons.

Civilian Casualties and Controversy Over the Operation

The IDF has acknowledged that several civilians, including a toddler and a pregnant woman, were mistakenly killed during the operation. Despite the mounting civilian toll, the Israeli military has vowed to continue its efforts to dismantle what it describes as “terrorist elements” in the region.

The situation in Jenin remains tense, with the Palestinian territories caught in the midst of ongoing military confrontations.