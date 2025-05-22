Israeli Army Kills Hezbollah Commander in Lebanon

Jerusalem: The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it carried out a drone strike in southern Lebanon, killing a commander from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force. The strike took place in the Yater area, although the Israeli army did not initially disclose the commander’s identity.

Local Sources Identify the Victim

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), Khalil Kourani, head of the Yater Municipality, identified the deceased as Ali Hassan Abdel Latif Sweidan. He was reportedly clearing rubble from his home using an excavator when the drone strike hit.

Another Strike Kills Hezbollah Weapons Engineer

Earlier the same day, the Israeli military confirmed the killing of Hussein Nazih Barji, a Hezbollah operative linked to the group’s weapons development program. Barji was targeted in a drone strike while traveling in a vehicle in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon.

Barji’s Role in Hezbollah’s Military Capabilities

According to Israeli sources, Barji was a key engineer within Hezbollah’s directorate responsible for developing, manufacturing, and maintaining precision-guided surface-to-surface missiles. His assassination was aimed at disrupting Hezbollah’s efforts to restore and expand its weapons infrastructure.

Military Justification and Violation of Ceasefire

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on social media that Barji’s actions violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon. He emphasized that the IDF would continue eliminating any threats against Israel.

Lebanese Health Ministry and NNA Confirm Incidents

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed the strike, describing it as a “hostile” drone attack on a car traveling along the Housh-Ain Baal road in the Tyre district. The victim was from the town of Ramadiyah.

The NNA also confirmed another fatal drone strike on the village of Yater, which killed Ali Sweidan.

Additional Casualties in Recent Attacks

On Monday, a Hezbollah fighter named Issa Qutaish was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the village of Houla. In separate incidents, three civilians were injured:

Two were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in Wadi Sarbin .

. Another was shot in the shoulder by Israeli forces at the entrance of Kafr Kila.

Ongoing Attacks Despite Ceasefire Agreement

These strikes mark a continuation of Israeli military actions despite a November 2024 ceasefire, which had ended 14 months of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.