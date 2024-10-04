Muslim World

Israeli army says it kills head of Hamas network in West Bank’s Tulkarm

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday night that Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm in the West Bank, was killed earlier in the day.

Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 09:58
184 2 minutes read
Israeli army says it kills head of Hamas network in West Bank's Tulkarm
Israeli army says it kills head of Hamas network in West Bank's Tulkarm

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday night that Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm in the West Bank, was killed earlier in the day.

The IDF said in a statement that Oufi planned and led the attempted car-bombing attack in Ateret on September 2. As part of his role, he supplied weaponry to a large number of Hamas militants in the area, planning and leading a significant amount of additional attacks directed toward communities in the West Bank and places in Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Oufi took part in the planning and executing of numerous attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, the statement said, adding that he operated to strengthen the Hamas network and aid additional militants in the area in the execution of significant shooting attacks and car bombings.

Alongside Oufi, multiple other significant militants who were part of the network in Tulkarm were eliminated, according to the statement.

Source
IANS
Tags
Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 09:58
184 2 minutes read

Related Articles

28 healthcare workers killed in Lebanon in 24 hours: WHO

28 healthcare workers killed in Lebanon in 24 hours: WHO

4 October 2024 - 09:36
Israeli strike in Beirut kills 9 as troops battle Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Israeli strike in Beirut kills 9 as troops battle Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

4 October 2024 - 08:47
Alcohol poisoning kills dozens of people in Iran

Alcohol poisoning kills dozens of people in Iran

3 October 2024 - 14:50
Security forces kill 6 BLA militants in Pak's restive Balochistan province

Security forces kill 6 BLA militants in Pak’s restive Balochistan province

3 October 2024 - 14:18
Back to top button