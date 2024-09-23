Middle East

Israeli army says it struck 300 targets in Lebanon in stepped-up pressure on Hezbollah

The Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon as it steps up pressure against the Hezbollah militant group.

The army announced the strikes on the social media platform X, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

It is one of the most intense barrages of airstrikes in nearly one year of fighting against Hezbollah. Halevi and other Israeli leaders have promised tougher action against Hezbollah in the coming days.

As Israel was carrying out the attacks, Israeli authorities reported a series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

Israel earlier Monday urged residents of southern Lebanon to leave their homes in areas where it claims Hezbollah has stored weapons, warning of “extensive strikes” there.

