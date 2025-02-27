Israeli Official Declares Army Will Not Withdraw from Gaza Corridor

Khan Younis (Gaza Strip): Israel has declared that it will not withdraw from the strategically significant Philadelphi corridor in the Gaza Strip, despite the terms of the ceasefire agreement. An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, stated that the military presence in the corridor is essential to prevent weapons smuggling.

Impact on Ceasefire Negotiations

The refusal to withdraw could lead to a crisis with Hamas and key mediator Egypt, especially as negotiations for the next phase of the truce are yet to begin. Israel was expected to start withdrawing on Saturday, completing the process within eight days.

US Envoy’s Expected Visit

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to visit the region in the coming days, a visit that could influence further negotiations. Hamas has stated that the only way to secure the release of remaining hostages is through continued negotiations and adherence to the ceasefire agreement.

Also Read: How Many Hostages Remain in Gaza? Latest Numbers and Updates

Identification of Hostage Remains

Hamas Releases Four Bodies

Hamas handed over the remains of four hostages: Ohad Yahalomi, Itzhak Elgarat, Shlomo Mantzur, and Tsachi Idan. Mantzur, 85, was killed during the October 7, 2023 attack, while Israel claims the other three were killed in captivity.

Responses from Leaders

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed sorrow over the news, emphasizing the solace in giving them a dignified burial. French President Emmanuel Macron also extended his condolences for Yahalomi, who held French citizenship.

Exchange of Palestinian Prisoners

Over 600 Prisoners Released

Hamas confirmed that Israel released more than 600 Palestinian prisoners, most of whom were detained in Gaza following the October 7 attack. The released prisoners were received with celebrations in Khan Younis and Beitunia in the West Bank.

Protests Against Israeli Prison Shirts

Some of the freed prisoners discarded or burned their prison-issued shirts, which contained Arabic text referring to the pursuit of enemies.

The Ceasefire’s Uncertain Future

Ceasefire Nearing Expiry

The ceasefire’s initial six-week phase is set to expire this weekend. Hamas has so far returned 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Uncertain Path Ahead

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his commitment to returning all hostages and dismantling Hamas’ military and governing structure. However, the ceasefire’s future remains uncertain as Hamas is unlikely to release the remaining hostages without a long-term truce.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The conflict has resulted in over 48,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s health ministry, with over half being women and children. The war has displaced nearly 90% of Gaza’s population, leaving the region’s infrastructure and healthcare system devastated.