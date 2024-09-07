Israeli army withdraws from Jenin after 10-day operation

Ramallah: The Israeli army withdrew from the West Bank city of Jenin after a 10-day operation that left 21 people dead, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

During the operation, Israeli forces caused significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings, leading to power, communication, and internet outages in large areas of the city, Palestinian security sources said on Friday.

The Palestinian Civil Defense announced that more than 25 km of streets and neighborhoods in Jenin city and its camp were completely destroyed by the army’s operation, according to initial damage assessments.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the army had eliminated “terrorists” during the operation, arresting over 40 suspects, seizing 24 weapons, and destroying dozens of explosive devices.

However, Israeli security sources told the broadcaster that the operation is not over, and “we will soon return to Jenin and other places.”

On Thursday, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 39 Palestinians had been killed and about 150 others injured in the West Bank since the start of the Israeli military operation on August 28.