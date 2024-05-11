Middle East

Israeli bombardment in Gaza kills 31

At least 31 people were killed, and others injured on Friday by Israeli bombardment in various areas of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Israeli bombardment in Gaza kills 31
Israeli bombardment in Gaza kills 31

Gaza: At least 31 people were killed, and others injured on Friday by Israeli bombardment in various areas of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Related Stories
Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF
Huge installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas
Israeli army withdraws from Gaza’s largest hospital
Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ground offensive, total reaches 33
Our mission is to dismantle each and every stronghold of Hamas: IDF

Israeli fighter jets targeted several areas in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 24 persons, the news agency added. Seven others were killed after Israeli aircraft targeted dozens of homes in Jabalia, north of the Strip.

Israel has ramped up strikes on Rafah after the talks on the Israel-Hamas truce held in Egypt’s Cairo collapsed on Thursday.

Around 110,000 people have fled Rafah in search of safety as Israeli bombardment intensifies in the city, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on social media on Friday.

Ten out of 34 UNRWA medical points in Rafah were forced to close and its three operational health centers in the area were operating at reduced capacity, it added.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button