Israeli bombardment in Gaza kills 31

Gaza: At least 31 people were killed, and others injured on Friday by Israeli bombardment in various areas of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli fighter jets targeted several areas in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 24 persons, the news agency added. Seven others were killed after Israeli aircraft targeted dozens of homes in Jabalia, north of the Strip.

Israel has ramped up strikes on Rafah after the talks on the Israel-Hamas truce held in Egypt’s Cairo collapsed on Thursday.

Around 110,000 people have fled Rafah in search of safety as Israeli bombardment intensifies in the city, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on social media on Friday.

Ten out of 34 UNRWA medical points in Rafah were forced to close and its three operational health centers in the area were operating at reduced capacity, it added.