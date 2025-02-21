Israeli Defence Minister Orders Intensified Raids in West Bank Following Bus Explosions

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered the Israeli military to escalate raids in refugee camps in the occupied West Bank after a series of bus explosions, which he described as a “terror attack.” The explosions took place in the central Gush Dan area, near Tel Aviv, on Thursday.

Escalating Military Operations in the West Bank

In a statement, Minister Katz said, “In light of the serious attempted attacks by Palestinian terrorist organizations against the civilian population in Israel, I have instructed the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) to intensify operations to thwart terrorism in the Tulkarem refugee camp and all refugee camps in Judea and Samaria,” using the biblical term for the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also directed the military to carry out an “intensive” operation in the West Bank following the explosions, which have been labeled as a suspected “terror attack.” Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the blasts.

No Group Claims Responsibility, but Hamas Praises Attack

While no group initially claimed responsibility for the explosions, Hamas’ Izz el-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Tulkarm, located in northern West Bank, issued a statement praising the attack. The statement read, “The revenge of the martyrs will not be forgotten as long as the occupier is present on our lands.”

In response, Minister Katz vowed to exact a “heavy price” on those responsible. He stated, “We will hunt down the terrorists relentlessly and destroy the terror infrastructure,” underscoring the severity of Israel’s response to the attack.

Investigation and Security Measures

Also Read: Israel Begins Identifying Hostage Bodies Amid National Mourning



Israeli domestic security agency Shin Bet is investigating whether the individuals responsible for planting the explosives came from Tulkarm. The investigation was prompted by a sticker found on one of the devices that suggested the attack was carried out in “revenge” for recent Israeli raids in the area, which caused widespread destruction.

In the attack, three empty buses exploded within minutes, and explosive devices were found on two other buses. As a precaution, public transportation, including buses, trains, and Tel Aviv’s light rail, was temporarily suspended nationwide for security scans.

Context of the Attack Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

The bus explosions come amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, following 16 months of ongoing conflict. Despite accusations from both sides about violations, the ceasefire has held since it was implemented on January 19. On the same day, Hamas released the bodies of four hostages, marking a significant moment in the ongoing tensions.

The situation in the region remains highly volatile, with Israeli forces intensifying operations in response to the recent attack.