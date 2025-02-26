Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two in Southern Lebanon

Beirut: A recent Israeli drone strike in Lebanon has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left two others injured. The strike took place in the Shaara area of Janta, located near Lebanon’s eastern mountain range.

Israeli Forces Drop Flares in Southern Lebanon

In addition to the drone strike, Israeli forces dropped illumination flares between the village of Alma al-Shaab and the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. The National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon reported the details, citing sources from the Xinhua news agency.

Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Lebanon

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has been in effect since November 27, 2024, ending nearly 14 months of hostilities that were sparked by the Gaza war. The ceasefire included provisions for an Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanese territory. However, Israel has yet to fully comply with the terms and maintains a presence in five positions along the border, despite a deadline set for February 18, 2025.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Sites in Southern Lebanon

Earlier, Israel’s military launched a new wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting what it claimed were Hezbollah sites. The Israeli forces struck infrastructure containing weapons and accused Hezbollah of conducting military operations in the region, in violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli Drone Strikes in Wadi Zibqin

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA), Israeli forces conducted two drone strikes in the Wadi Zibqin area, located in the western sector of southern Lebanon. The strikes come amid growing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, with both sides accusing each other of violating ceasefire terms.

The situation in southern Lebanon remains tense, with ongoing military operations and ceasefire violations causing concern for regional stability.