Israeli forces arrest sister of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

Israeli security forces have detained the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tel Sheva.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
The arrest comes amidst suspicion of her alleged ties to Hamas, as well as involvement in incitement and support for terrorism.

The detained individual has been identified as Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh, reported both Israeli media and the Israel Police.

