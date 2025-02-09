Israeli Forces Begin Withdrawal from Key Gaza Corridor Under Ceasefire Deal

Jerusalem: Israeli forces have commenced the withdrawal from a key Gaza area as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement that was enacted last month. The pullout began from the Netzarim Corridor, a vital strip of land bisecting Gaza from north to south, with completion expected by late Sunday, according to an Israeli government official.

The Netzarim Corridor was occupied by Israeli military posts during the 15-month-long assault on Gaza. The decision to withdraw from this area is in line with the ceasefire agreement brokered to end the intense conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the military is following the guidelines set by the political leadership for the withdrawal. Meanwhile, social media footage showed Israeli troops destroying military equipment and furniture at their bases, with some soldiers heard declaring, “We will leave nothing for the Gazans.”

Ceasefire Agreement Details

The ceasefire, which started on January 19, 2025, marks the first phase of a two-stage agreement between Israel and Hamas. As per the deal, Israel committed to withdrawing its forces from several Gaza areas. The ceasefire’s first phase also included a hostage exchange in which Hamas began releasing 33 Israeli hostages captured during the October 7, 2023, attack, in return for a pause in hostilities and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

On Day 22 of the truce, which falls on Sunday, Palestinians will be allowed to move north from a central road that cuts through the Netzarim Corridor, without facing inspection by Israeli forces.

The Road Ahead for the Ceasefire

The second phase of the ceasefire agreement is still under negotiation, with continued mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The discussions will determine whether the ceasefire will be extended and what additional actions will be taken, including the release of further hostages and Palestinian detainees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that a delegation will be sent to Qatar to discuss the next steps, though speculation has grown that the delegation’s low-level officials signal that no immediate breakthrough is expected regarding an extension of the truce.

As of now, the ceasefire is nearing its midpoint, and regional and international efforts remain focused on ensuring its continuation, as both sides weigh the conditions for moving to the second phase of the agreement.