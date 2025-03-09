Israeli Military Seizes Missiles and Weapons in Raids on Syria

Israel’s military announced on Saturday that it had carried out several successful raids in Syria over the past week, during which Israeli troops seized a variety of weapons, including missiles, rifles, ammunition, and other military equipment. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the operations were conducted at “strategic points” within Syria, particularly in the southern region.

Targeted Raids and Seized Military Equipment

The IDF’s operations, which involved paratroopers and armored forces, were described as “targeted raids” that aimed to neutralize potential threats and bolster Israel’s defense capabilities. According to the Israeli military, the weapons seized during these raids were intended to strengthen Israel’s security and ensure that hostile forces do not pose a danger to its territory.

Over the past week, Israeli forces specifically targeted military positions in southern Syria’s buffer zone, which has long been a focal point of Israel’s defense strategy. The IDF’s actions highlight ongoing concerns regarding military equipment and foreign-backed militias operating near Israel’s borders.

Israel’s Continued Military Presence in Southern Syria

While Israel has characterized its presence in southern Syria as a temporary and defensive measure, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that troops will remain deployed to nine army posts in the region “indefinitely.” The Israeli government has made it clear that it intends to prevent any military threats from the new Syrian Islamist-led government near its borders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed these concerns, stating last month that southern Syria must be fully demilitarized. Israel has expressed its determination to avoid the presence of hostile forces in this strategically important region, especially after the rise of Islamist-led factions in Syria.

Strategic Importance of the Golan Heights

Israel’s military presence in Syria, especially in the Golan Heights region, has become a key point of contention. Israel seized parts of the Golan Heights during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the territory in 1981, a move that remains unrecognized by most of the international community. Since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel has maintained a strong military presence in the area, deploying troops to the United Nations-monitored buffer zone established in 1974.

Israeli forces have expanded their control over key strategic points in Syria, including parts of the Syrian-controlled Golan Heights and the peak of Mount Hermon. This ongoing military activity underscores Israel’s desire to secure the region and prevent any further escalation of hostilities near its borders.

Airstrikes Target Syrian Military Facilities

Earlier this week, Israel conducted an airstrike on a military facility located in northwestern Syria, specifically targeting a weapons storage site in the town of Qardaha, east of Latakia. The IDF stated that this airstrike was part of their ongoing efforts to prevent the transfer of advanced weaponry to groups operating in Syria that could pose a threat to Israeli security.

Ongoing Tensions and Regional Reactions

The IDF’s operations and continued military presence in Syria have drawn sharp criticism from Syria and its allies. Syrian officials have condemned what they describe as Israeli “aggression” and have called for international pressure on Israel to cease its operations in Syrian territory. A national dialogue conference held last week in Syria rejected what they termed “provocative statements” by Israeli leaders, urging the international community to take action against Israel’s “violations.”

Israeli leaders, however, have expressed concerns over the safety of the Druze and Kurdish populations in southwestern Syria, and they have stressed the importance of protecting these vulnerable communities from any harm or persecution by hostile forces.

Impact of Syria’s Internal Conflict

As Syria continues to experience internal conflict, heavy civilian casualties have been reported, particularly in the Alawite heartland along the Mediterranean coast. Reports indicate that government and allied forces have killed more than 740 civilians from the religious minority in recent days. This violence is part of ongoing clashes between Syria’s new authorities and factions loyal to the ousted Assad regime.

Despite these ongoing challenges, Israel’s military continues to maintain its operations, ensuring the security of its borders while keeping a close watch on developments in neighboring Syria.