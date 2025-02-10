Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in eastern and southern Lebanon on Sunday, despite a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024. According to an Israeli military spokesperson, the Israeli Air Force targeted an underground tunnel in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, used by Hezbollah for arms transfers. This tunnel had previously been targeted by Israeli forces.

In addition to the airstrike on the tunnel, Israeli fighter jets also struck several sites in southern Lebanon, which contained “munitions and rocket launchers” that posed an immediate threat to Israeli security. The Israeli military emphasized that these actions were in response to Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire.

Airstrikes Continue Despite Ceasefire Agreement

Israeli fighter jets carried out multiple airstrikes on Sunday evening, targeting areas in Lebanon’s Nabatieh region, the rugged outskirts of Hermel near the Lebanese-Syrian border, and the eastern Bekaa region. These strikes followed a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024, which halted nearly 14 months of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to carry out occasional strikes on Hezbollah positions, citing the group’s violations of the truce.

Hezbollah’s Violations and Rising Tensions

The Lebanese government has condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks, which have occurred sporadically since the ceasefire was implemented. Israel had previously failed to meet the initial deadline for withdrawing from southern Lebanon, prompting the Lebanese authorities to extend the deadline to February 18.

Earlier, a deadly Israeli drone strike in the eastern Bekaa Valley killed six people and injured two others near the town of Janta. The Israeli military has also conducted intensive flights over southern Lebanon, and recently carried out a detonation operation in the village of Adaisseh, located along the border region of southern Lebanon.

Landmine Warnings in Southern Lebanon Amid Rising Conflict

As tensions continue to rise, several municipalities in western and central southern Lebanon have issued warnings about landmines left behind by Israeli forces. These landmines, some of which have reportedly been turned into traps targeting civilians, have raised concerns for the safety of residents, journalists, and visitors in the region. According to the National News Agency (NNA), the presence of these dangerous remnants of conflict is exacerbating the already volatile situation.

The ongoing airstrikes and rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah highlight the fragility of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. While the Lebanese government continues to condemn Israeli actions, the situation remains highly unstable, with both sides continuing to engage in military actions that threaten to escalate the conflict further.