Israeli PM to undergo hernia surgery: office

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a hernia surgery on Sunday night, his office said in a statement.

Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin will temporarily fill the premier role when Netanyahu, who has been overseeing Israel’s 177-day war in Gaza, undergoes the operation, according to the office.

The office did not specify when Netanyahu will return to his official responsibilities.

The hernia was discovered on Saturday night, during “a routine checkup,” the PM’s office said.

“After consulting with his doctors, it was decided that the prime minister will undergo hernia surgery tonight, at the end of the workday,” the office said, adding that the operation will be performed under full anesthesia.

