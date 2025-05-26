Israeli Strikes Kill 34 in Gaza, Including Journalist and Civil Defence Official

Gaza: At least 34 Palestinians, including a journalist, a Civil Defence official, and a pregnant woman, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence.

Journalist and Civilians Killed in Northern Gaza

Ten people, including journalist Hassan Abu Warda, lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and gatherings in Jabalia and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. The attacks have once again highlighted the high civilian toll of the ongoing conflict.

Heavy Casualties in Khan Younis

In southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, 14 people were killed in strikes targeting residential homes, gatherings, and even a motorcycle. Among the deceased was Ashraf Abu Nar, director of operations at the Civil Defence, who was killed alongside his wife when their home was bombed.

Attacks on Displaced People in Central Gaza

Five displaced Palestinians were killed in Deir al-Balah when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering them. A separate attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp claimed the life of a pregnant woman, further deepening the humanitarian tragedy in central Gaza.

Deaths from Drone and Vehicle Strikes

An Israeli drone strike killed one person in al-Karama, north of Gaza City, while another person was killed in an airstrike targeting a vehicle in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in western Gaza.

Red Cross Staff Killed in Khan Younis

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed on Sunday that two of its Palestinian staff members were killed in Israeli attacks on their homes in Khan Younis on Saturday.

Hamas Claims Operation Against Israeli Forces

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said its fighters carried out a complex operation targeting an Israeli army unit inside a house east of Al-Qarara, near Khan Younis. The Israeli army confirmed that a tank commander from the 52nd Battalion was seriously injured during a clash in northern Gaza.

Gaza Death Toll Continues to Mount

Israel resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18 after halting the entry of supplies on March 2, following the expiration of a ceasefire agreement. Since then, 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 10,756 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

220 Journalists Killed Since October

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office reported that the number of journalists killed since the war began in October 2023 has now reached 220.