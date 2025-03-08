Israeli Tourist and Another Woman Gang-Raped in Karnataka; One Tourist Drowns While Escaping

Hampi, Karnataka – In a shocking incident near the popular tourist destination of Hampi, a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay Owner were allegedly gang-raped by three men on the banks of Sanapur Lake on Thursday night. The accused also attacked three male companions accompanying the women, resulting in the tragic drowning of one of them.

Incident Unfolds at Sanapur Lake

According to sources, the victims and their friends had gone stargazing near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal after dinner when three men on a motorcycle approached them around 11:30 pm. The men initially asked for petrol and later demanded ₹100. When the travelers refused, an argument ensued, leading to a violent attack.

The accused assaulted the group and pushed three male travelers into the canal. While Daniel, a tourist from the United States, and Pankaj, a traveler from Maharashtra, managed to swim to safety, Bibash from Odisha tragically drowned. His body was recovered on Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

Case Registered, Manhunt Underway

The Gangavathi rural police station has registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 309(6) – Theft or extortion

– Theft or extortion Section 311 – Robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt

– Robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt Section 64 – Rape

– Rape Section 70(1) – Gang-rape

– Gang-rape Section 109 – Attempt to murder

A senior police official stated that six special teams have been formed to track down the accused. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and a manhunt is currently underway to bring the culprits to justice.

Sanapur Lake, a well-known tourist spot near Hampi, has now become the center of an intense police probe, raising concerns over safety in the area.