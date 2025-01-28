ITC WOW Recognizes Students and Schools for Their Contribution Towards the Clean India Mission

Hyderabad: ITC Limited hosted the Wellbeing Out of Waste (WOW) Interschool Recycling Championship Awards Presentation Event today at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad.

The event aimed to recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by students and schools in promoting the Clean India Mission (Swachh Bharat) through sustainable waste management practices during the Championship.

Dignitaries at the Event

The award ceremony was graced by Smt. Dr. T. K. Sreedevi, IAS, Commissioner & Director, Municipal Administration, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest. The event also saw the presence of Sri EV Narasimha Reddy, IAS, Commissioner and Director, School Education, Government of Telangana, and Sri Rajesh Ponnuru, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Limited – Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division. These dignitaries presented awards and medals to deserving students and schools for their contribution to the environment.

Remarks from ITC’s Rajesh Ponnuru

During his address, Sri Rajesh Ponnuru congratulated the winners of the ITC WOW Interschool Recycling Championship. He said, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and express our gratitude to all participants for their valuable contribution towards Swachh Bharat. It is inspiring to see our future generation actively taking the initiative to manage and recycle waste, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all.”

ITC WOW Interschool Recycling Championship

The Interschool Recycling Championship (ISRC), which is part of ITC WOW’s flagship programme, aims to instill the habit of source segregation and responsible waste management among students. The programme, implemented across major cities in southern India, encourages students and schools to participate actively in waste management practices, fostering a culture of sustainability.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

2024-25 Championship Highlights

The 2024-25 edition of the Championship saw overwhelming participation, with over 1 lakh students contributing around 933 metric tons of dry waste for recycling. A total of 2482 schools from southern India took part, engaging 9.31 lakh students in spreading awareness about waste segregation. The programme involved government and private schools across various boards, including ICSE, CBSE, and SSC, instilling a culture of sustainability among young changemakers.

Also Read: Hyderabad Business Expo 2025 Set to Begin on January 31

Cultural Performances and Swachhata Pledge

The awards event witnessed a turnout of approximately 1800 participants and featured vibrant cultural performances by students. A key highlight of the event was the Swachhata Pledge, led by the Chief Guest, where all attendees reaffirmed their commitment to cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

A Collaborative Approach for Sustainable Change

Beyond recognizing the winners, the event served as a platform to encourage continued participation in environmental sustainability initiatives. It strengthened collaboration among various stakeholders—including the community, schools, and government—towards promoting responsible waste management practices and advocating for a cleaner, healthier India.

ITC WOW’s Impact

Since its inception in 2007, ITC WOW has become one of India’s largest awareness programmes on solid waste management, focusing on source segregation, resource recovery, and sustainable livelihoods for waste handlers. To date, ITC WOW has:

Engaged 69 lakh households and 67 lakh students across six states in its mission for responsible waste management.

and across six states in its mission for responsible waste management. Benefited over 17,844 waste collectors and ragpickers.

and ragpickers. Recovered 65,000 metric tons of dry recyclable waste annually.

In Telangana alone, the programme has reached over 17.12 lakh households across 1,013 wards, amplifying its impact on responsible waste management.