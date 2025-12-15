It’ll boost popularity of squash among youth: PM Modi congratulates Indian team on historic WC win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian team on winning the first-ever Squash World Cup, saying the victory will boost the sport’s popularity among the youth. Hosts India were crowned Squash World Cup champions after routing top seeds Hong Kong on home turf at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Sunday. “Congratulations to the Indian Squash Team for creating history and winning their first-ever World Cup title at SDAT Squash World Cup 2025!” PM Modi shared on X. “Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh have displayed tremendous dedication and determination.

Their success has made the entire nation proud. This win will also boost the popularity of squash among our youth,” he added. India approached Sunday’s summit clash to exorcise the ghosts of their previous edition’s upset, when they exited in the semi-finals, held on the same court in 2023. In the opening match, 39-year-old Chennai native Joshna Chinappa faced 32-year-old Ka Yi Lee and recorded a 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1 victory. Up next, men’s first string Abhay Singh took on Alex Lau and dominated the match with aggressive and precise line hitting as he doubled India’s lead with scores of 7-1, 7-4, 7-4 in just 19 minutes.

This win left the top seeds staring down the barrel, with women’s first string Tomato Ho needing to secure a significant victory over 17-year-old Anahat Singh. To the crowd’s delight, Anahat rose to the occasion. The Delhi native, who made global headlines when she competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games aged just 14, displayed nerves of steel, completely overpowering Ho on the court with a 7-2, 7-2, 7-5 win. That victory secured India’s place in history as only the sixth nation to win a major World Squash team championship.