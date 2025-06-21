ITR Filing Rules: 10 Conditions That Make It Mandatory

While receiving a “salary credited” message is a moment of joy for most, the task of filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) can seem daunting. With various rules under the Income Tax Act, it’s important to know who is legally required to file an ITR in India.

Who Needs to File an ITR? Basic Exemption Limits Explained

Filing an ITR is mandatory for individuals whose income exceeds the Basic Exemption Limit:

₹2.5 lakhs under the Old Tax Regime

under the ₹3 lakhs under the New Tax Regime

If your gross total income before deductions surpasses these thresholds, you are legally required to file your income tax return.

Why Filing an ITR Is Still Necessary Below the Exemption Limit

Even if your income is below the exemption limit, you may still be required or benefit from filing an ITR. Here’s when:

1. Claiming a Tax Refund

If tax has been deducted at source (TDS) and you are eligible for a refund, you must file an ITR. The refund process only starts after the return is filed.

2. Carrying Forward Losses

To carry forward capital or business losses and offset them against future gains, you need to file an ITR for the year the loss occurred.

3. Owning Foreign Assets or Earning Foreign Income

Anyone who holds foreign assets (like overseas bank accounts, property, or stocks) or earns foreign income is mandated to file an ITR, regardless of income threshold.

4. Filing for Companies and Businesses

Every company or business entity, regardless of whether it earned a profit or incurred a loss, is required to file an income tax return annually.

ITR: A Financial Document Beyond Tax Payment

An Income Tax Return (ITR) is more than just a tax compliance form—it’s a comprehensive document detailing your income, deductions, assets, expenses, and tax liability. It serves as legal proof of income and is often required for: