IUML Telangana State Council Meeting: Elects New Leadership for 2025-2029 Term

Hyderabad: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Telangana State Council held a significant General Council meeting at an auditorium in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The event witnessed the presence of IUML National President Muneerul Millat Janab K.M. Kader Mohideen, National General Secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, and several other distinguished leaders who addressed the gathering, emphasizing the party’s expansion strategy and future political roadmap in Telangana.

Election of Office-Bearers for the 2025-2029 Term

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the unanimous re-election of Mohammed Shakeel Advocate as the State President of IUML Telangana. The election process saw an overwhelming response, with 30 office-bearers being elected for the next four-year term (2025-2029).

As per the newly amended IUML party constitution, the Telangana State Council introduced four new General Secretary positions to enhance organizational efficiency. The following individuals were elected to these newly created posts:

Shaik Mujahid (General Secretary)

(General Secretary) Syed Masood Baig (General Secretary)

(General Secretary) Anwar Mohiuddin (General Secretary)

(General Secretary) Chand Pasha Ahmed Bin Ali Al Kaseri (General Secretary & Treasurer)

Additionally, Mir Hamed Ali, Syed Saif, and Javeed ul Hassan were inducted into key leadership roles within the State Council.

Mass Participation and Party Expansion Strategy in Telangana

The IUML Telangana General Council Meeting witnessed active participation from 220 council members representing 25 districts across the state. The high attendance reflected the growing influence and dedication of IUML cadres toward strengthening the party’s presence in Telangana.

IUML leaders emphasized the party’s vision for political revival in Telangana, focusing on expanding its grassroots presence. As part of this expansion strategy, IUML aims to play an active role in the upcoming local body elections, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled for later this year.

IUML’s Commitment to Telangana’s Political Landscape

In their addresses, National President K.M. Kader Mohideen and General Secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty reaffirmed the party’s commitment to social justice, minority rights, and inclusive development. They emphasized that IUML’s expansion in Telangana would focus on grassroots empowerment, civic engagement, and strategic alliances to address the concerns of the community.

Looking Ahead: A New Political Chapter for IUML in Telangana

With the successful conclusion of the IUML Telangana State General Council Meeting, the party is set to embark on an aggressive expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its political footprint in Telangana. The newly elected leadership, under the continued guidance of State President Mohammed Shakeel Advocate, is expected to drive IUML’s vision forward, ensuring active participation in upcoming elections and policy-making processes.

As IUML prepares to contest in local elections, its leadership is optimistic about increasing public engagement and electoral influence in the region. The party’s focus remains on advocating for community development, welfare programs, and political representation, ensuring a more inclusive and democratic future for Telangana.