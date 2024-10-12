Ivory Coast and Ghana ink deal to deepen cooperation on cocoa, cashew nuts

Abidjan: Ivory Coast (also known as Cote d’Ivoire) and Ghana have agreed to deepen their cooperation in the fields of cultivation, processing, and marketing of cocoa and cashew nuts, both key products of the agricultural economy of these neighbouring West African countries.

The agreement was reached at the conclusion of the first summit of the heads of state of the “Strategic Partnership Agreement between Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana” held on Friday in Abidjan, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Considering the strategic importance of cashew nuts and cocoa as drivers of their agricultural economies, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo agreed to enhance their cooperation in the fields of cultivation, processing, and marketing of these vital products,” according to the official statement of the summit.

The two leaders have instructed their ministers to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of the cashew and cocoa industries to improve the livelihoods of local farmers and promote economic growth, according to the statement.

Cote d’Ivoire is the world’s leading producer of raw cashew nuts, producing 1.2 million tonnes in 2023, compared to approximately 180,000 tonnes for Ghana.

With over 2 million tonnes of beans, Cote d’Ivoire is also the top global producer of cocoa, followed by Ghana with less than 500,000 tonnes. The two countries account for nearly 60 per cent of the world’s cocoa production.