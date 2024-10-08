J-K polls: Lone BJP woman candidate Shagun Parihar wins from Kishtwar, vows for region’s security

Kishtwar: Five years after losing her father and uncle in a terror attack, the lone BJP woman candidate in Jammu and Kashmir polls, Shagun Parihar, who won the Kishtwar Assembly seat on Tuesday, vowed to fight for the security of the region.

Parihar defeated veteran National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo.

Parihar is one of the 27 candidates of BJP who have won the elections on Tuesday. She is also among the three women who have won elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parihar polled 29,053 votes, defeating Kitchloo by a narrow margin of 521 votes. She maintained a lead throughout the counting process.

Kitchloo, who previously won the seat in 2002 and 2008 and his father three times, secured 28,532 votes. PDP’s Firdos Ahmed Tak received just 997 votes, forfeiting the deposit.

“I bow before the people of Kishtwar for their faith in me and my party. Their support is deeply appreciated. I am humbled by their endorsement,” Parihar told reporters upon being declared elected.

She emphasised that her victory is not just hers but it also belongs to the nationalist people of Jammu and Kashmir. “It is their blessing,” she added.

Ensuring safety and security will be her top priority, given the historical challenges faced by Kishtwar, Shagun affirmed.

“My message to the people is to strive for peace, progress and prosperity in the region. I will work for safety and security of the region,” she stated.

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered in Kishtwar and celebrated with traditional drum beats and party flags in honour of Parihar. They also celebrated Sunil Sharma’s victory in the Paddar Nagsene constituency. They chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan.

The BJP fielded 29-year-old Parihar, five years after she lost her father and uncle in a terrorist attack. Despite being involved in grassroots work as a student, she had not previously been actively involved in politics.

Currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Electronics, Parihar stressed that this election was about all families who have sacrificed for the nation, not just her own.

“My victory honours all those who have sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism and protecting the country,” she added.

Parihar, who holds a Master of Technology degree in Electronics, highlighted employment as a critical issue, emphasising the need to create job opportunities for educated youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned extensively for her, praising her commitment to the families of martyrs in the region.

Among other women candidates, former National Conference (NC) minister Sakeena Masood won D H Pura assembly segment in Kulgam district, while NC’s Shamima Firdous won from Habbakadal constituency of Srinagar district.

However, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lost her elections from Surgufwara-Bijbehara. Former PDP minister Asiea Naqash lost from Hazratbal seat.