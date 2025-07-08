Jackie Shroff celebrates 36 years of action thriller ‘Tridev’

Mumbai: Celebrated Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to one of his most iconic films, “Tridev,” as it completed 36 years since its release in 1989. Taking to Instagram Stories, Jackie shared a montage video featuring memorable scenes and music from the blockbuster film, fondly reminding fans of the action-packed drama that became a cult classic.

The video featured:

The popular song “Gali Gali Mein Firata Hai Tu” sung by Alka Yagnik and Manhar Udhas

sung by Alka Yagnik and Manhar Udhas An intense action scene with Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, and Jackie Shroff facing off against Amrish Puri

facing off against The closing track “Oye Oye, Tirchhi Topi Wale” performed by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee

Jackie captioned the post simply with: “#36yearsoftridev.”

Also Read; Mob Rule to Market Collapse: Awami League Slams Yunus Government

About Tridev: A Landmark in Bollywood Action Cinema

Directed by Rajiv Rai, Tridev starred a powerhouse ensemble cast, including:

Naseeruddin Shah

Sunny Deol

Jackie Shroff

Madhuri Dixit

Sangeeta Bijlani

Sonam

Anupam Kher

Amrish Puri

The movie was a commercial blockbuster and the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 1989, after Maine Pyar Kiya and Ram Lakhan. It followed the story of three heroes—an exiled police officer, a bandit, and the son of a police commissioner—who join forces to fight against a notorious smuggler after being wrongfully framed.

Jackie Shroff’s Green Initiative: 1,000 Trees Planted in Pune

In addition to celebrating Tridev, Jackie also participated in a tree plantation drive in Lonikand village near Pune, where 1,000 trees were planted. Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, he said:

“This plantation drive is not just a mere initiative, but through this, we are hoping to grow love, peace, and humanity.”

He added:

“True healing starts when we prioritize the well-being of people and the planet… We want to grow something indestructible for the next generation to enjoy a better, more sustainable life.”

What’s Next for Jackie Shroff?

Jackie is currently gearing up for his role in Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial, titled “Tanvi: The Great.” The film is expected to feature a compelling narrative and showcase Jackie in a new light.