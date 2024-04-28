Sports

Jacks, Kohli power RCB to easy win over GT

Will Jacks struck a stunning hundred, Virat Kohli slammed a half-century as they powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominating nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Jacks, Kohli power RCB to easy win over GT
Jacks, Kohli power RCB to easy win over GT

Ahmedabad: Will Jacks struck a stunning hundred, Virat Kohli slammed a half-century as they powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominating nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Related Stories
De Villiers admits sharing false info on Virat’s personal life
Virat Kohli Withdraws from First Two Tests Against England Citing Personal Reasons
ICC Rankings: Kohli rises to third, Gill remains on top in ODIs
ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
Men’s ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter

Opener Kohli (70 not out) and one-down Jacks (100 not out) shared 166 runs for the unbroken second wicket to overhaul the target of 201 with 24 balls to spare.

RCB reached 206 for 1 in 16 overs.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted 200 for 3 after being invited to bat.

Sai Sudharsan (84 not out) and M Shahrukh Khan (58) struck fifties to take GT to the 200-run mark.

For RCB, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 84 not out, M Shahrukh Khan 58; Swapnil Singh 1/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 206 for 1 in 16 overs (Virat Kohli 70 not out, Will Jacks 100 not out).

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button