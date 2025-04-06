Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Passes Away After Suffering Stroke

In a heartbreaking development, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has lost her mother, Kim Fernandez, who passed away on Sunday after suffering a severe stroke.

Conflicting Reports Now Confirmed

Earlier, there were conflicting reports about Kim Fernandez’s condition, with some media outlets prematurely reporting her demise. However, IANS has now confirmed the unfortunate news of her passing.

Jacqueline Rushed Home to Be With Her Mother

Kim Fernandez was admitted to the ICU on March 24, following a stroke. Upon hearing the news, Jacqueline rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where her mother was being treated. Kim, who resided in Manama, Bahrain, had faced a similar health issue back in 2022.

Emotional Moments Captured on Camera

A video showing Jacqueline entering the hospital quickly went viral on social media. Dressed in a white salwar kameez with her face covered, the actress was seen in distress. Her father, Elroy Fernandez, was also spotted at the hospital.

Salman Khan Visits Hospital to Offer Support

Jacqueline’s close friend and ‘Kick’ co-star Salman Khan was also seen visiting the hospital, offering his support during this difficult time for the Fernandez family.

IPL 2025 Performance Cancelled

Jacqueline was earlier scheduled to perform at the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26. However, due to her mother’s critical condition, the actress withdrew from the event to be by her family’s side.

