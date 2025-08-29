Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Mumbai: On Ganeshotsav, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez sought divine blessings from Lal Baugcha Raja. Jacqueline took to her Instagram, where she shared a video from her visit. The actress was accompanied by Avneet Kaur.

The two were seen praying to Lord Ganesha and offering prayers. “Every darshan is a reminder of patience, love, and miracles. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Jacqueline wrote as the caption. India marked Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi, on August 26.

The festival is for celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity. It is marked with the installation of Ganesha’s murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

Also Read: Prez Trump in good shape but ready to take charge in case of any terrible tragedy: Vance

Jacqueline, on August 27, welcomed Ganpati to her house on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, for the first time ever. She took to her social media account in sharing beautiful glimpses of Ganpati Bappa at her home and captioned it: “Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time.

May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”. The actress is made her debut with the movie “Aladdin” opposite actor Ritesh Deshmukh and the movie also starred superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She further went onto star in movies like “Kick”, “Housefull 2”, “Race 2”, “Judwaa 2” Bhoot Police” and many more.

The actress’ latest release is “Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen. Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” released on June 6. The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

She will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.