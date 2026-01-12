Jagan accuses Chandrababu Naidu govt of ‘backstabbing’ youth

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday accused the coalition government in the state of ‘backstabbing’ youth by not fulfilling the election promises.

He alleged that the government has placed the future of the youth and the state in peril.

The former Chief Minister took to ‘X’ on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary to target the TDP-led NDA government over its policies towards youth.

“Swami Vivekananda believed that if the youth work with focus and a goal, India grows stronger. On this National Youth Day, we remember his call. Is the state government allowing the youth to achieve this goal? In reality, the state of Andhra Pradesh’s youth is grim,” he posted.

He mentioned that payment for eight quarters of fee reimbursement has been pending. He also wrote that the government has not paid Rs 4,900 crore under the Vidya Deevena scheme, while Rs 2,200 crore remains unpaid under Vasathi Deevena.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance, as promised in the alliance’s manifesto, has not been paid over the past two years. He stated that online certification courses have been discontinued.

“Backstabbing the youth by breaching manifesto promises, the state government has placed the future of the youth and the state in peril. I demand the Chandrababu Naidu government to Arise, Awake, and facilitate the youth to achieve their goals,” the former Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying he ignited confidence and courage among India’s youth.

“National Youth Day draws its strength from the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, whose life ignited confidence, courage, and a spirit of service among India’s youth. He placed his faith in young minds, urging them to build character, seek knowledge, and work selflessly for the nation and humanity with discipline and unity. Greetings to the youth on National Youth Day, you are our nation’s greatest strength,” he posted on ‘X’.