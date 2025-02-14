Jagan Accuses TDP-Led Coalition of Blatant Misuse of Power

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and accused the ruling TDP-led coalition of misusing power.

Jagan Criticizes the Arrest of Vallabhaneni Vamsi

In a scathing post on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the ruling TDP government for its alleged efforts to crush political opponents through unlawful arrests. He accused the coalition of interfering with legal institutions and undermining the democratic framework of the state.

“The legal institutions in Andhra Pradesh have been completely paralysed due to the TDP government’s interference,” Jagan said, condemning the government’s actions. He pointed to Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s arrest as a clear example of political vendetta, emphasizing that the case had been manipulated by the ruling party.

Alleged Manipulation of the Legal Process

Jagan further claimed that the arrest of Vamsi was part of the ruling party’s strategy to undermine democratic processes. He alleged that in the case involving an attack on the TDP’s office, a Dalit youth had testified in court, revealing that TDP leaders had pressured him into filing a false case.

Jagan accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of unethical tactics and said that the government was attempting to manipulate the investigation and intimidate witnesses. He also highlighted that the police were being used as tools for political harassment, as they allegedly coerced the Dalit youth and his family after his testimony.

Accusations of Police Bias and Manipulation

Despite the case being under judicial supervision, Jagan claimed that the TDP government continued to interfere in the investigation. He termed this a serious affront to the judiciary and accused the government of deliberately undermining the legal process.

He further condemned the wrongful arrest of Vallabhaneni Vamsi and held the government responsible for his safety.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Shocker YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrested in Hyderabad

False Cases Against Political Opponents

Jagan also raised concerns about the alleged fabricated case against former Denduluru MLA Kotharu Chowdary. He claimed that video evidence had circulated showing a TDP MLA verbally abusing Chowdary’s driver, but instead of taking action against the MLA, the police filed a case against Chowdary, including invoking IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Jagan described this as a clear indication of police bias and accused the TDP government of systematically targeting political opponents.

Jagan Criticizes TDP’s Governance and Broken Promises

Jagan further criticized Chandrababu Naidu’s government for failing to fulfill promises made to the public, particularly the much-publicized ‘Super-6’ initiatives. He accused the TDP government of attempting to distract the public from its failures by orchestrating politically-motivated arrests and fabricated cases against opposition leaders and workers.

Jagan Warns of Accountability from the People

Jagan warned that the people of Andhra Pradesh were aware of the injustices taking place and would hold the government accountable in the future. He stated that the ongoing political harassment was part of a larger strategy to silence the opposition and suppress dissent.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s Arrest and Judicial Custody

Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by the police in Hyderabad on Thursday and was brought to Vijayawada, where a court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Vamsi was arrested on charges of kidnapping and threatening a computer operator at the TDP’s Gannavaram office. Additionally, the police invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Vamsi and others involved in the case.