Jagan Mohan Reddy leads semi-Christmas celebrations at YSRCP office

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy led the Semi-Christmas celebrations at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, here on Thursday.

Y.S. Jagan cut the Christmas cake and extended greetings, emphasizing peace, love, and unity. Christian leaders prayed for the well-being and prosperity of Jagan and the people of the state.

The event saw the presence of prominent leaders and spiritual dignitaries, including Y.S. Vimalamma, aunt of Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP Christian Minority Cell President B. John Wesley, Pastor T.S.R. Prasadreddy, (Kavitam), Pastor Jeevan Kumar, (APPF, Eluru), Bishop Rebba Emmanuel, (Repalli), Reverend V. K. James Kumpatla, (ADF, Visakhapatnam) and Reverend N.I. Solomon Raju, (World Vision, Avanigadda).

The gathering spread the festive spirit and underscored the values of harmony and togetherness.

Meanwhile, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has urged party cadres to actively join the statewide “YSRCP in Support of Farmers” rallies on December 13. The party will submit memoranda to the district collectors during the programme.

The initiative, launched by Jagan Mohan Reddy, aims to address the government’s negligence in ensuring fair paddy procurement and prices for farmers.

In a Zoom conference with district party presidents, Sajjala emphasized the importance of standing by farmers during these difficult times. He called for peaceful rallies across all district headquarters which will culminate in the submission of memoranda at Collector offices to demand justice.

“This is a critical moment to support farmers. The government’s apathy must be challenged, and we are prepared to legally counter any obstacles to this movement,” Sajjala said.

The campaign underscores YSRCP’s commitment to addressing public issues and supporting farmers against the anti-farmer policies of the ruling coalition government.

Sajjala noted that the programme has gained national attention, reflecting the party’s strength and determination.

The rallies, he affirmed, will demonstrate YSRCP’s solidarity with farmers and its dedication to achieving justice through peaceful and impactful means.