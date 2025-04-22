Jagan Reddy Slams Andhra Govt Over Arrests, False Cases Against YSRCP Leaders

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a sharp attack on the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of using arrests and fabricated cases to target opposition leaders and suppress dissent.

Speaking at the YSRCP Political Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday, Jagan alleged that the state’s actions are part of a broader campaign to divert attention from governance failures and corruption. “We must stand up for the people and question the state’s destructive governance that is constantly threatening democratic systems,” he said.

Targeted Actions Against YSRCP Leaders

Jagan’s remarks come amid the recent questioning of YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy in connection with an alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous regime, and the arrest of former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu in a harassment case. He condemned these actions as politically motivated and vindictive.

“The government is clearly attempting to frame YSRCP leaders in false cases, weaponizing the legal system to silence the opposition,” Jagan asserted.

Corruption Allegations Against Naidu Govt

Further intensifying his criticism, Jagan accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in non-transparent land allotments, inflated contracts, and unchecked governance. He claimed that wealth is being concentrated among select companies, while state revenues continue to decline.

He also highlighted the stalling of welfare schemes and unfulfilled promises by the ruling coalition, warning that such trends, if left unchecked, could lead to a systemic collapse and financial chaos in the state.

Jagan concluded by urging party leaders and the public to remain vigilant and resist the alleged attempts to undermine democracy and accountability in Andhra Pradesh.