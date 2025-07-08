Jagan, Sharmila Pay Heartfelt Tributes to YSR on His 76th Birth Anniversary

Kadapa: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family members, paid heartfelt tributes to his late father Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) on the occasion of his 76th birth anniversary at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, Kadapa district.

Jagan was accompanied by his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharati, and other family members. They offered floral tributes and participated in special prayers, observing a few moments of silence in memory of the late leader.

Y.S. Sharmila Pays Separate Tribute, Requests YSR Memorial in Hyderabad

YSR’s daughter and Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y.S. Sharmila also visited the YSR Ghat to offer her respects. She was joined by Vijayamma, and the two marked the occasion by cutting a cake in honor of YSR.

In a separate gesture, Sharmila appealed to the Telangana government to set up a YSR memorial in Hyderabad, stating that it has been a long-standing wish of YSR’s admirers. She said she had also written to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi seeking their support.

Jagan, Sharmila Post Emotional Tributes Online

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jagan Mohan Reddy posted pictures from the event with a short caption: “Miss you Dad.”

Sharmila shared a series of posts, calling her father the “epitome of Telugu pride” and a symbol of affection and public service. She highlighted his contributions, including schemes like Arogyasri, Fee Reimbursement, and Jala Yagnam, which continue to impact lives across Andhra Pradesh.

Political Rift Still Evident Between Siblings

Since 2019, when Jagan became Chief Minister, both siblings have commemorated their father’s birth and death anniversaries separately, underscoring the ongoing political rift within the family.

Despite this, both leaders continue to draw from YSR’s legacy, honoring him as a visionary who transformed the state with pro-people welfare schemes, agriculture initiatives, and healthcare reforms.