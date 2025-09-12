India

Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Vice-Prez’s oath ceremony; marks his first ‘public appearance’ after exit

Dhankhar, the predecessor of C.P. Radhakrishnan, stepped down as 14th Vice-President on health grounds, but his sudden departure prompted a government-Opposition face-off as the latter remained unconvinced with the cited reason and claimed that he was ‘forced out’ by the ruling dispensation.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana12 September 2025 - 11:55
New Delhi: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath as the 15th Vice President of India at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the capital, amidst the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several Union Ministers and leaders across the political spectrum.

However, the presence of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the ceremony garnered attention as this marked his public appearance after his surprising resignation from the post in July 2025.

Following his resignation, Jagdeep Dhankhar didn’t attend any public event or even interact with the media, which some claimed was a conscious choice on his part.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of Union Ministers, senior government officials and several dignitaries.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, won the Vice-Presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes in the fiercely contested elections, held on September 9.

Radhakrishnan has been a two-time BJP MP from Coimbatore and has also served as the BJP Tamil Nadu chief. His political life boasts of a decades-long career that began with Jana Sangh, before it transitioned into the BJP.

Notably, Vice President Radhakrishnan was also greeted by his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar upon his decisive victory.

In a letter to Radhakrishnan, Dhankhar said, “Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence of the representatives of our nation.”

He also said that under Radhakrishnan’s stewardship, the office would “certainly attain greater veneration and glory.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar had quit as the Vice President on July 21, citing health issues. His sudden resignation set the stage for fresh Vice-Presidential polls.

