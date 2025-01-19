Jagjit Singh Dallewal Agrees to Medical Aid, prompting 121 Farmers to End Hunger Strike

Chandigarh: A group of 121 farmers who had been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri protest site in solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended their indefinite strike on Sunday after he agreed to receive medical aid.

Dallewal Takes Medical Aid After Health Deteriorates

Dallewal, aged 70, had been refusing medical aid since beginning his fast-unto-death on November 26. However, following an invitation from the Centre for talks scheduled for February 14 to discuss farmers’ demands, Dallewal agreed to receive medical aid on Saturday due to his deteriorating health.

Farmers Join the Fast in Solidarity

On January 15, a group of 111 farmers joined Dallewal in his fast, setting up their protest on the Haryana side of the border near Khanauri. Two days later, on January 17, 10 more farmers from Haryana joined the protest, bringing the total number of fasting farmers to 121.

Farmers End Fast with Juice in the Presence of Officials

The 121 farmers ended their fast by sipping juice in front of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh, marking the end of their indefinite hunger strike.

Government Announces Talks and Dallewal Receives Medical Assistance

On Saturday, a high-level Central delegation led by Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan met Dallewal and representatives from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The delegation extended an invitation for talks on February 14 in Chandigarh. In light of this announcement, Dallewal agreed to take medical assistance, which included an intravenous drip.

Dallewal’s Condition and Farmer Leaders’ Stance

Despite taking medical aid, farmer leaders have emphasized that Dallewal will not end his indefinite fast until a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops is provided.