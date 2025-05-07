‘Jai Hind’, Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed the Indian defence forces’ precision strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor.

Owaisi’s Statement on ‘X’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi endorsed the action by Indian forces and emphasized the need to teach Pakistan a lesson.

“I welcome the targeted strikes by our defence forces on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state should be taught a lesson so that there is no other Pahalgam. Pakistan’s terror infrastructure should be destroyed.”

He concluded his post with the slogan ‘Jai Hind’.

Kishan Reddy Hails Operation Sindoor

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy also celebrated the mission, using slogans such as:

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Har Har Mahadev, Jai Hind.”

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Praises the Strikes

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar called the operation:

“Precise, ruthless, & unforgiving. When India strikes, it’s swift and sure. Our forces hit where it hurts. Pahalgam martyrs avenged. Mess with India, pay the price. Proud of our bravehearts! Mera Bharat Mahaan. Jai Hind!”

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Reacts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also took to ‘X’ with a simple and patriotic post:

“Jai Hind”

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu Speaks

K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation, echoed the sentiment with a firm message:

“Zero tolerance for terrorism. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs the Defence Forces

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the operation, calling it a decisive response to terrorism:

“The Indian Defence Forces have launched Operation Sindoor in a decisive response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack… All of us stand by you. Jai Hind.”

BRS Leader R.S. Praveen Kumar Salutes Forces

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader R.S. Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer, congratulated the armed forces: