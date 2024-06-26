‘Jai Palestine’ slogan: Complaints demand President to disqualify Owaisi

New Delhi: Several complaints have been filed before President Droupadi Murmu seeking immediate disqualification of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi who raised a slogan in favour of Palestine during his swearing-in as the Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday.

One of the complaints filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava said that by publicly raising the pro-Palestine slogan ‘Jai Palestine’, that too in the Indian Parliament, Owaisi has clearly acknowledged his deep-rooted allegiance and adherence to a foreign country.

It added that Owaisi is liable to be forthwith disqualified from being a Member of Parliament, as per Article 102 (d) of the Constitution of India, which provides for disqualification for membership if a person is under “any acknowledgement of allegiance or adherence to a foreign State.”

“This is not the first time when Mr Owaisi has displayed his unequivocal loyalty, support and allegiance to the said foreign country ‘Palestine’. Rather, it is a matter of record that Mr. Owaisi has been exhibiting his consistent support, allegiance and adherence to the said foreign state for the last many years,” the complaint read.

Further, it said that if the action is not taken against Owaisi, then it will become a precedent and will have disastrous consequences for our nation and the Hyderabad lawmaker be disqualified in the interest of the integrity and unity of Bharat.

The AIMIM chief sparked a major controversy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by chanting ‘Jai Palestine’ in the House. Soon after taking oath as MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, Owaisi said: “Jai Bhim, Jai Mim, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine, Takbeer Allahu Akbar.”