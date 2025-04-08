Jaipur Hit-and-Run Case: Congress District Vice President Removed

Jaipur: The Congress party on Tuesday removed its district vice president, Usman Khan, following his involvement in a tragic hit-and-run case in Jaipur, which resulted in three deaths and six injuries.

SUV Mows Down Pedestrians in Drunken Driving Incident

According to police, Khan, reportedly in an inebriated state, drove his SUV recklessly, first colliding with multiple vehicles on MI Road before entering narrow city streets and running over several pedestrians. The horrifying incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Also Read: Lakemba Mosque Aims to Make History with Regular Call to Prayer Broadcast

Three Dead, Six Seriously Injured

The deceased victims include Virendra Singh (48), Mamta Kanwar (50), and Awadhesh Pareek (37). Six others, including a 17-year-old girl, were critically injured and are currently being treated in the trauma ward at Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS).

Public Outrage and Protests Erupt

The shocking accident triggered massive protests outside Nahargarh police station on Tuesday morning, with residents demanding justice and compensation for the victims’ families. Police forces from four stations have been deployed to maintain order in the area.

Details of the Accused and Police Investigation

Usman Khan, a 62-year-old resident of Rana Colony in Shastri Nagar, owns an iron bed manufacturing unit in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area. He was arrested with the help of locals shortly after the incident, and his SUV has been seized.

FIR Filed by Victim’s Family

An FIR has been registered by the family of the deceased Mamta Kanwar, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, according to Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat.