Jaishankar Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Falsehood’ Over Trump Invitation Claims

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday strongly refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s claims that he had visited the United States to secure an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. Jaishankar accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of spreading false information that could harm India’s reputation and interests abroad.

Jaishankar Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha, alleged that EAM Jaishankar made multiple trips to the United States in an attempt to secure an invitation for the Prime Minister to attend Trump’s inauguration. However, Jaishankar took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his visit and dismiss the claims.

Jaishankar explained that his trip to the United States in December 2024 was not to seek an invitation for the Prime Minister, but to engage in diplomatic meetings. He wrote, “I went to meet the Secretary of State and National Security Advisor (NSA) of the Biden Administration, and to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. The incoming NSA-designate also met with me during my stay.”

Truth Behind the Visit

The External Affairs Minister further clarified, “At no stage was an invitation regarding the Prime Minister discussed. It is common knowledge that our Prime Minister does not attend such events, and India is usually represented by Special Envoys.” Jaishankar stated that while Rahul Gandhi’s remarks may have political motives, they ultimately harm the country’s reputation abroad.

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks in Parliament

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns in the Lok Sabha about India’s diplomatic efforts, particularly regarding the Trump inauguration. He stated that it was unnecessary for India to send its foreign minister to seek such an invitation, especially when India should have a strong industrial base to command respect from the United States. Gandhi’s comments were aimed at critiquing the Modi government’s foreign policy, but Jaishankar was quick to rebut the accusations.

EAM Jaishankar’s Response to Falsehoods

Jaishankar expressed frustration over the false narrative being propagated, emphasizing that such unsubstantiated claims only serve to damage India’s global standing. His strong response underlined the importance of responsible political discourse, especially when it comes to foreign relations.