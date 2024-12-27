Jaishankar meets NSA Sullivan at White House, discusses regional, global developments

San Francisco: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House during which both the leaders had a wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US during which he is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken and other senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.

“A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Thursday.

The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration.

Also Read: Dr. Manmohan Singh Played Pivotal Role in Strengthening US-India Relations, Says USIBC

During his current US visit, from December 24 to December 29, the top Indian diplomat will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US.