Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Three-Day National Meet Concludes: Reaffirms Commitment to Ending Injustice and Exploitation in the Country

Hyderabad: The three-day national members’ meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind concluded at Wadi-e-Hadi, Hyderabad. The central theme of the event was “Justice and Equity,” aimed at motivating and guiding the members towards the establishment of social justice and the eradication of injustice and exploitation.

In his concluding address, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Ameer (President) Syed Saadatullah Husaini encouraged the members to dedicate themselves to the principles of truth, justice, and the service of religion in the construction of a just society.

He reminded the members of the sacred pledge made when joining the organization, emphasizing that true commitment to faith demands not only strengthening our belief but also illuminating our surroundings with the light of faith. “True adherence to faith means we must not only strengthen our own belief but also enlighten our environment with the light of faith,” he stressed during his address.

Also Read: BJP’s New Rule: Khatibs Must Get Waqf Board Approval Before Delivering Friday Khutba: Owaisi Reacts

The Ameer further emphasized the importance of self-accountability, personal purification, and spiritual training to improve one’s surroundings. He also highlighted the need to foster mutual cooperation, collaboration, and unity among members, cautioning that getting entangled in trivial and insignificant issues could distract from the higher objectives of life.

On the final day of the gathering, local and regional leaders from across the country shared their successful organizational experiences and social initiatives with the participants. Maulana Rizvi Islam Nadwi spoke on the importance of moderation in theological and sectarian matters, offering guidance to the members on maintaining a balanced approach.

The event featured discussions on various social, educational, economic, ethical, and spiritual issues. A special exhibition titled IDRAK Tahreek Showcase was held, highlighting over 100 successful community and social development projects from across the country.

In his closing remarks, the event’s convener, Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui, thanked all participants, local authorities, the police, and officials whose hard work and cooperation were essential in making the event a success. He also expressed his gratitude to the 1500-plus volunteer team members who contributed their services to ensure the success of the gathering.

Throughout the three-day event, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind members reaffirmed their commitment to using all their resources to eliminate injustice and exploitation in the country and work towards the establishment of social justice.