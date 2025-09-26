Jamal Hossain bags Telangana Golconda Masters title after play abandoned on final day

Hyderabad: Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain was declared the winner of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 after heavy rain forced abandonment of the final round at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) on Friday. The tournament result was declared on the basis of the total scores after 54 holes, as no play was possible in the fourth round due to the inclement weather.

Jamal Hossain (61-62-64), who led the field by four shots after round three thanks to his 54-hole tally of 23-under 187, thus lifted his sixth title and first since November last year. As a result, the 40-year-old from Dhaka collected the winning purse of INR 15 lakh that propelled him from 14th place to 10th position in the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit. Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (62-64-65) claimed the runner-up spot as he totalled 19-under 291 after three rounds.

Akshay picked up a cheque worth INR 10 lakh to climb from 34th place to 21st position in PGTI’s merit list. Khalin Joshi (65-66-66) of Bengaluru finished third at a total of 13-under 197. Delhi’s Arjun Prasad secured sixth place at 11-under 199. Arjun thus continued in second position in the PGTI Ranking with season’s earnings of INR 69,71,599. Chandigarh-based Yuvraj Sandhu, who did not play this event, maintains his lead in the PGTI’s money list with season’s earnings of INR 88,67,200.

Hyderabad’s Vishesh Sharma had the best result among the local golfers as he ended tied 22nd at five-under 205. Jamal Hossain capped a wonderful week as he dominated all three rounds, leading from the start till the finish. Jamal, who enjoyed a one-shot lead after the first round thanks to his tournament low of 61, extended his lead to three shots at the halfway stage following his second-round effort of 62. Hossain then stretched his lead to four shots after his 64 in round three.

He dropped just one bogey over 54 holes. “I’m elated to have finally won this season after having come close on a couple of occasions in the past earlier this year. I would’ve loved to come out and play the final round, but the weather is not in our hands. However, I feel I was quite consistent through the week thanks to my driving and putting. The first round of 61 just set up the tournament for me,” Jamal said. “My next big goal is to perform well and make a mark in the DP World India Championship in Delhi next month. I feel my form is building up well leading into that event,” he added.