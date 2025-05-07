Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Express Solidarity with Armed Forces, Hail Action Against Terrorism

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim organisations — Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind — on Wednesday expressed full solidarity with the Indian armed forces and unequivocally condemned terrorism, supporting the recent military strikes carried out in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a strong statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani affirmed, “India is our homeland, and its defence is both our national and constitutional responsibility.” He underscored the organisation’s long-standing commitment to patriotism, peace, and national unity.

“At a time when our borders are under threat, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave soldiers. If Pakistan imposes war, the entire country—people of all religions, especially Muslims—will back the armed forces,” he said.

Call for Firm Action Against Hostile Forces

Madani urged the Indian government to respond decisively to aggression, stating, “The world must know that India, united as one nation, will defend its land at all costs.” He also called upon citizens to maintain patience and unity during this critical period.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Emphasises National Solidarity

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President Syed Sadatullah Hussaini echoed similar sentiments, calling terrorism “a heinous crime against humanity.” He asserted that the complete eradication of terrorism is vital for the country’s peace and security.

“The action taken by the armed forces and security agencies against terrorism is being supported across all religions and communities,” he noted.

Urges Unity, Rejects Communal Division

Hussaini cautioned against exploiting national security issues to spread division or communal tension. “This is against the interest of the country and must be unequivocally rejected,” he said.

He appealed to all political, social, and religious groups to uphold unity and communal harmony, and demonstrate responsible citizenship during this challenging time.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Decisive Strike on Terror Camps

The joint show of support from these major organisations came hours after India’s armed forces conducted a 25-minute-long missile and drone strike operation — Operation Sindoor — destroying nine terrorist camps, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and PoK. The military action was a retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.