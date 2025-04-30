Jammu and Kashmir Class 12th Result 2025 Declared: Check Scores Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially declared the Class 12th Result 2025 today, April 30. Students from both soft zone and hard zone regions can now access their JKBOSE Class 12 annual regular exam results through the board’s official websites – jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

To check their results, candidates must enter their roll number and registration number on the result portal.

How to Check JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 Online

Students can easily view and download their JKBOSE Class 12 marksheet 2025 by following these steps:

Visit jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.nic.in

Click on the ‘JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2025’ link

Enter your roll number and registration number

Submit the details to view your JKBOSE scorecard

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Additionally, students can also access their marksheet through the Digilocker portal.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: Students and Exam Statistics

This year, more than 90,000 students appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 annual exams. A total of 1,02,298 students had registered, including 93,586 from soft zones and 8,712 from hard zones.

The exams were conducted at 990 exam centres across Jammu and Kashmir, with over 870 centres in soft zones and 116 centres in hard zones.

JKBOSE 12th Marksheet 2025: Important Information

The online JKBOSE Class 12 marksheet 2025 is provisional. Students are advised to collect the original hard copy of the marksheet from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration.

The provisional marksheet will display subject-wise scores, overall grades, division, and pass/fail status.

Compartment Exams and Rechecking Options

Students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the JKBOSE compartment exams 2025, with details to be announced shortly on the official website.

Candidates dissatisfied with their scores can also apply for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets as per JKBOSE’s upcoming notifications.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result: A Look at Previous Years

In 2024, JKBOSE conducted the Class 12 exams in two phases:

Soft Zone: March 6 to March 28

Hard Zone: April 8 to May 11

The JKBOSE 12th Result 2024 was declared on June 6.

In 2023, the combined pass percentage stood at 74%, with 69,385 students passing out of 93,340 who appeared.