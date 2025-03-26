Jammu and Kashmir Government Dismisses Four Employees for Narcotics Trade Involvement

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed four employees for their involvement in the narcotics trade. The action comes after a series of investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which revealed their links to the illicit drug trade.

The dismissed employees include:

Abdul Rashid Bhat , Gang Coolie, Irrigation & Flood Control Division, Sumbal

, Gang Coolie, Irrigation & Flood Control Division, Sumbal Dilbag Singh , Lineman, Jal Shakti (PHE) Sub-Division, Hiranagar

, Lineman, Jal Shakti (PHE) Sub-Division, Hiranagar Gulzar Ahmed , Assistant Motorman, Hydraulic Division, Ramban

, Assistant Motorman, Hydraulic Division, Ramban Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Gang Coolie, Ferozpora Basin, Irrigation Division, Tangmarg

The employees were found to be involved in narcotics-related activities, leading to the termination of their services following investigations. Cases have been registered against them in their respective areas under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Government Action Under J&K Reorganisation Act

Following the abrogation of Article 370 and the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir government has strengthened its authority under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Indian Constitution to dismiss government employees engaged in activities that compromise the safety and security of the state. This includes involvement in terrorist activities, drug smuggling, and other anti-national activities.

These dismissals are carried out after a comprehensive report is reviewed, and once the competent authority is satisfied with the employee’s involvement in unlawful activities. Over the last four years, numerous government employees from various departments, including police, revenue, forest, public works, and banking, have been dismissed for similar offenses.

Constitutional Authority for Dismissals

Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution permits the dismissal or removal of government employees from service without a prior inquiry if their activities pose a threat to national security. The provision allows for swift action when law enforcement and intelligence agencies find that the individual is involved in activities harmful to the state’s interests, such as terrorism or narcotics trade.

Continued Efforts to Ensure Security in Jammu and Kashmir

The recent dismissals signal the Jammu and Kashmir government’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure environment by ensuring that individuals linked to illicit activities are removed from positions of authority. This action is part of a broader strategy to uphold state security and public safety in the region.